Chip's Corner 7/6

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:32 casscounty2

This week in Chip's Corner, E.J. Liddle is the top gun from Bellville West; Kyle Stanly wins the Quicken Loans National; Ricky Stenhouse wins the Coke Zero 400; Antwain Walker commits to the Illini; the Cubs designate Miguel Montero for reassignment; the Illini make a run at 6'9" Drew Timme; an Aussie punter is a solid late addition to the Illini; and Andre Iguodala signs a three-year contract.

Lifestyle

Morris celebrates birthday

    The family of Barbara Morris, of Virginia, are hosting an Open House, on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church Basement, 281 E. Hardin, Virginia.

Hembroughs to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Frazee-Dickhut wedding
Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary
Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary

