Chip's Corner 7/6

This week in Chip's Corner, E.J. Liddle is the top gun from Bellville West; Kyle Stanly wins the Quicken Loans National; Ricky Stenhouse wins the Coke Zero 400; Antwain Walker commits to the Illini; the Cubs designate Miguel Montero for reassignment; the Illini make a run at 6'9" Drew Timme; an Aussie punter is a solid late addition to the Illini; and Andre Iguodala signs a three-year contract.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.