This week in Chip's Corner, the Cubs sign a #1 draft pick; the Illini make an offer to Dennis Bazley; Chip goes over the BHS and Triopia football schedules; Jordan Speith gets a win in the playoffs; Kevin Harvick wins the Sonoma/Toyota/Save Mart 350; Ayo Dosunmu and Talent Horton-Tucker visit the Illini; Calipri defends his role; and Jakari Norwood commits to Illinois.

