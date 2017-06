This week in Chip's Corner, Chip reviews the IHSA Class 1A State Finals; Illini Assistant Orlando Antigua is absolved by the NCAA; Chip discusses the 10 highest paid college coach salaries; NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy is found dead at 48; and Austin Dillon wins the Coca-Cola 600 at Concord, N.C.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.