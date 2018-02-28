Chip's Corner

Home

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:37 Casscounty2
Don Chipman

Potpourri—All 30 MLB teams wore Stoneman-
Douglas caps before the first Spring Training games.
Players will sign the caps and then auction them off
with the proceeds going to Broward County Education
Foundation which will be
for the benefit of the S-D
shooting victims—There
were six Cubs and four
Cards ranked in the Top
100 Players in MLB. Kris
Bryant #8, Anthony Rizzo
#28, Wilson Contreras
#58, Kyle Hendricks #66,
Ya Darvich #67, and Karl
Schwarber #98; Cards-
Marcel Ozuma #32,
Tommy Pham #59, Matt
Carpenter #62, and Carlos Martinez #73

Couple to mark 60th anniversary

Robert and Pauline
Koch of Tallula will celebrate
their 60th wedding
anniversary.
They were married on
Feb. 9, 1958, at the Bethlehem
Lutheran Church in

Vera Talkemeyer to celebrate 95th birthday
Charles “Ike” Weishaar to celebrate 98th birthday

