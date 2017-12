Potpourri—Cardinal Caravan will be in Springfield

at the Bank of Springfield Center on Sunday, Jan.14 at

6 p.m. Players and other personnel

TBA later. Call 217-788-8800 for more

info—Dallas Cowboys were eliminated

from playoffs with loss to Seahawks

last week. Is it time for Jason Garrett to

go or should Jerry Jones keep his nose

out?

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.