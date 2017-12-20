Chip's Corner 12/21
Wed, 12/20/2017 - 09:47 casscounty2
By:
Don Chipman
Potpourri—Surely John Fox (Bears Head Coach)
is on the hot seat after having lost six of the last eight,
he has finished last in his division since he was hired—
The Dodgers traded for Matt Kemp in
a five-player deal that brings Matt
Kemp to Los Angeles, giving them
more flexibility for the reigning NL
champs—Lindsey Vonn won her first
World Cup Super-G race last week.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.