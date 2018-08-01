Home

Chase Piehler wins Jacksonville Kiwanis’ golf tournament

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 15:26 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

Chase Piehler, a senior- to-be at BHS this coming year closed out his summer run of tournaments by capturing first place at the Kiwanis Memorial Tournament held at the Links Golf Course last weekend in Jacksonville.

The tournament, previously The Robbie McEvers Tournament, had been in existence since 1980. But when it was taken over by the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club, the name was changed to the Kiwanis Memorial Tournament.

Paul Reither (former Beardstownian) and Mike Mathis, MacMurray Golf coach, oversaw the tournament this year.

