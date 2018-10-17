Chase Piehler claims 2nd in state golf meet

BHS senior Chase Piehler used a 2-over 74 to finish second in the Class 1A state golf finals held at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The individual part of the state finals was a shortened affair to 18 holes as the first day (Friday) was cancelled due to snow.

Piehler, a senior at BHS had a solid summer and fall, participating in several tournaments, plus winning meet medalist in several fall high school meets. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>