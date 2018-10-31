Cardinals end Tigers’ season with 54-35 road win

It was a shoot-out at the OK Corral until the BHS Tigers (8-2) ran out of bullets.

The Pleasant Plains Cardinals (7-3) rode into town and posted a 54-35 upset win to move on to the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs.

The Cardinals racked up 18 first downs, good for 430 total yards and seven touchdowns, while the Tigers rang up 383 total yards, picked up 17 first downs and dented the goal line five times.

'Plains Lucas Western led all rushers with 199 yards and five touchdowns, while Pascal Guilavogui had 174 yards for BHS and two TD's. DJ McWilliams had two catches for touchdowns and 93 yards on five catches.