Calhoun’s Grace Baalman-–An athlete for the Ages

Just how good is Grace Baalman? We’re talking about a natural athlete who has won first team all-state honors in volleyball, basketball, and softball on more than one occasion, an absolutely phenomenal accomplishment.

The 6’2” phenom is headed to U. of Kentucky where she has signed an LOI to pitch softball for the Lady Wildcats next year. No wonder that Baalman is considered in the same breath as Wonder Woman.



Volleyball

Baalman was a four-year starter on the Lady Warrior’s volleyball team and was voted Calhoun Volleyball Player of the Year in 2016, where she went over the 1,000-kill mark for the Lady Warriors in her career at Calhoun.

Baalman was a Special Mention All-State selection by the News-Gazette in 2016.

Basketball

Grace Baalman has made the All-State selection list all four years of her high school career at Calhoun. The Lady Warrior holds the rare distinction of being named as a first team All-State selection three times. During this past season 2016-17 Baalman was a first-team AP All-State unanimous choice, as well as being named by the IBCA as a first team All-State selection. A rare feat.

She is the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Warriors basketball program with over 2,000 career points.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.