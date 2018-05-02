Home

Brett Givens has strong ties to Beardstown

Wed, 05/02/2018
By: 
Don Chipman

Brett Givens, a grandson of former BHS roundball stalwart Jimmy Givens, played point guard for Lisbon High School in Iowa. Givens completed four years of varsity basketball, culminating with some excellent statistics along the way.

Givens scored his 1,000th point in January of 2018 for Lisbon High School; overall, he totaled 1,242 points in his high school career, amassing 387 assists, 237 steals, 233 rebounds, and committed only 95 turnovers in 93 varsity games for Lisbon.

