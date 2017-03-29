Home

Brad Underwood Illini’s best possible hire

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 10:55 casscounty2
A winner wherever he has been
Don Chipman

    As usual, Illinois AD Josh Whitman surprised the Illini Nation with his pick for the men’s new head basketball coaching position.
    According to many of the “Gurus” it was the best possible hire for the Illini.     The O&B desperately need to put a “stamp” on for their identity, and the fast “pace and space” offense and a robust defensive pressure team effort is just what the Illini fans have been longing for.

