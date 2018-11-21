Big Blue’s defensive coach, Andy Phelps retires

Andy Phelps, long time defensive coach of the Triopia Trojans has decided it’s “time to go” and announced his retirement last week. The defensive guru is calling it quits after 17 seasons with the Big Blue.

Phelps served under Jay Wessler beginning in 2002, where Triopoia went 8-3, in 2003 Triopia went 9-0 in the regular season and made it to the IHSA Class 1A semifinals losing to eventual state champions LeRoy 16-7. In 2004 the Trojans made it back to the semi’s losing this time to Alexis United.

In 2005 it appeared that the Trojans might make it to the state, going undefeated and allowing only 50 points in eight regular season games but were derailed when Justin Jacoby was hurt and went out with a knee injury in the first-round game, costing Triopia dearly. They fell to Mt. Olive in the quarterfinals. Phelps felt this bumch were as good as any of the Big Blue teams if not for the injury to jacoby.

