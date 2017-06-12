BHS Wrestling Tigers have a very productive and busy week on the mats

BHS Wrestlers

The BHS grapplers had a very busy week in which participated in four meets this past week, and in the Seneca Invite Tournament.

The O&B traveled on Tuesday to Deer Creek Mac with a dual meet with Clinton, then on Thursday they took on Camp Point Central on the road.

BHS Wrestling Tigers now stand at 3-3 for the young season, plus the third place finish at the Seneca Invite.

The Tigers were pre-season #4 pick by Rob Sherrill, and in their first two matches they defeated Canton 33-30, but dropped a close 37-34 decision to Class 2 Galesburg.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.