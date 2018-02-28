BHS Wrestlers lose a heart-breaker in Dual Sectional meet
The BHS wrestling
team lost a toughie at the
Class 2A Sectional meet
where they lost to El Paso-
Gridley by one point in a
tie-breaker.
The Tigers were attempting
to make the state
finals for the second time
in the Class 2A Division.
Last year BHS finished
fourth at the state meet to
bring home a trophy.
The locals lost when
they came up on the short
end of eight matches for El
Paso-Gridley to six for the
Tigers, although BHS won
more points due to having
won more matches by
falls.
To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.