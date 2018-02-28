BHS Wrestlers lose a heart-breaker in Dual Sectional meet

Home

Lose by one-point in tie-breaker
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS wrestling
team lost a toughie at the
Class 2A Sectional meet
where they lost to El Paso-
Gridley by one point in a
tie-breaker.
The Tigers were attempting
to make the state
finals for the second time
in the Class 2A Division.
Last year BHS finished
fourth at the state meet to
bring home a trophy.
The locals lost when
they came up on the short
end of eight matches for El
Paso-Gridley to six for the
Tigers, although BHS won
more points due to having
won more matches by
falls.

