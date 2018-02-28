BHS Wrestlers lose a heart-breaker in Dual Sectional meet

The BHS wrestling

team lost a toughie at the

Class 2A Sectional meet

where they lost to El Paso-

Gridley by one point in a

tie-breaker.

The Tigers were attempting

to make the state

finals for the second time

in the Class 2A Division.

Last year BHS finished

fourth at the state meet to

bring home a trophy.

The locals lost when

they came up on the short

end of eight matches for El

Paso-Gridley to six for the

Tigers, although BHS won

more points due to having

won more matches by

falls.

