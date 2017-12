The BHS Wrestling

squad had a busy and successful

week where they

won their dual meets,

knocking off Macomb,.

Pittsfield, and SH-Griffin.

They defeated SH-Griffin

35-33, winning seven

matches with Chad

Grimm and Lalo Muniz

having pins, while Nick

Cowell and Perez won by

major decisions.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.