BHS wins season opener over CPC 4-2

The BHS Tigers were

able to overcome a 2-0 deficit to capture a 4-2 win over host Camp Point Central last Monday evening.

Coach Robin Lewis used four hurlers in the win. Garrett Brannan was the starter, worked three innings, allowed two runs, one earned, two hits, walked one and struckout five. Clint Cooper picked up the win hurling three scoreless innings, had his “K”ball working with eight strikeouts and walked two. Antonio Medrano went 2/3 of an inning, and William Davidsmeier got the final out.

