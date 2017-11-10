BHS win knock down drag out 10-0 win over Triopia

The BHS Tigers outlasted a desperate Triopia Trojans squad whose back was against the wall, prevailing with a 10-0 win at Don Kemp Field last Friday. The win coupled with a 28-8 win by Camp Point Central over Brown County thrust the O&B into a 3-way tie in the WIVC North, with CPC and Brown Co.

The two teams were evenly matched with each team committing costly turnovers either by pass interceptions or fumbles.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.