BHS will host the Class 2A Regional at the Tiger Den this week

The Beardstown Tigers

romped past Lewistown

in celebrating Senior

Night at the Tiger Den by

a 69-42 beatdown of the

Indians. Pascal Guilavogui

led the O&B with

22, and Prince Domitien

added 13 for the winners.

Beekman tossed in 19

points in the losing cause

for Lewistown.

The Tigers roared out

to a 20-5 run out in the

opening frame, using a

swarming defense and

four “bombs,” two from

Riddle and two from

Guilavogui, who led the

outburst with 10 points.

Riddle scored all eight of

his game points in the

opening period to lead the

20-point surge.

The hometown lads

continued to control the

tempo with a 14-8 difference

in the second frame,

as Guilavogui kept his hot

hand with eight points on

four buckets to have 18 at

the half, with BHS in the

power position on top 34-

13 at the break.

