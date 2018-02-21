BHS will host the Class 2A Regional at the Tiger Den this week
The Beardstown Tigers
romped past Lewistown
in celebrating Senior
Night at the Tiger Den by
a 69-42 beatdown of the
Indians. Pascal Guilavogui
led the O&B with
22, and Prince Domitien
added 13 for the winners.
Beekman tossed in 19
points in the losing cause
for Lewistown.
The Tigers roared out
to a 20-5 run out in the
opening frame, using a
swarming defense and
four “bombs,” two from
Riddle and two from
Guilavogui, who led the
outburst with 10 points.
Riddle scored all eight of
his game points in the
opening period to lead the
20-point surge.
The hometown lads
continued to control the
tempo with a 14-8 difference
in the second frame,
as Guilavogui kept his hot
hand with eight points on
four buckets to have 18 at
the half, with BHS in the
power position on top 34-
13 at the break.
