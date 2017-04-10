BHS tramples Routt Catholic 47-9 in Homecoming victory

Much to the delight of the large Homecoming crowd the BHS Tigers ran around, through, and over on the Routt Rockets en route to a second half running clock that ended in a 48-9 win for the O&B.

The Tigers led 41-0 near the end of the first half, but a late field goal by the Rockets only staved off the inevitable as the Tigers led 41-3 at the break.

