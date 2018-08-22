BHS Tigers will be good again in 2018

The BHS football Tigers are coming off the 2017 playoff season where they finished with a 7-4 mark, including the devastating last second loss in the 3A playoffs to Bloomington Central Catholic.

Coach Robbie Howard suffers the loss of 12 seniors from last year’s squad including four-year starters in QB Isaac Riddle, along with linebacker and running back Brady O’Hara. The other missing links are lineman Cal O’Hara, solid, hard running back Drake Wrobleski, outstanding lineman in Sebastian Lopez, and Nick Cowell, all starters from last season.

Before we get the crying towel out for Coach Howard, he does have back all-conference speedster running back Pascal Guilavogui, anchor on the line in Adam Kirchner, end/running back Bill Cramblitt, speedy D.J. McWilliams at E/DB, and a load at fullback/ LB in Chad Grimm. Toss in tough linebacker Clint Cooper, reserve running back Garrett Brannan, and you have the nucleus of a very solid BHS 2018 team to put on the field.