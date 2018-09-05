BHS Tigers trample Carrollton 40-6

The Beardstown faithful had hardly settled in their seats when the visiting Carrollton Hawks struck for a touchdown on their first play from the line of scrimmage scoring on a 48 yard TD toss from Flowers to paydirt at 10:02 to lead 6-0.

The Tigers answered on the following kickoff. The hometowners put together an eight play drive when Clint Cooper, the Tiger QB, found a wide open Bill Cramblitt streaking down the left sidelines connecting for a 54-yard pass play to the Hawks three. Tiger quarterback Cooper bulled into the end zone on the next play making it 6-6 with 8:18 left in the opening frame. Pascal Guilavougi's PAT put the locals on top 7-6 and they never trailed from this point.