BHS Tigers Soccer team has a banner week as they walk away with three in the win column

The BHS Soccer team enjoyed a 3-win week as they downed Jacksonville High here at home by a 3-1 final, then proceeded to knock off the Athens Warriors last Friday in a 4-0 whitewashing, and ran all over Mt. Pulaski last Saturday in a 7-0 beatdown.

Beardstown will play its final regular season game at the Beardstown Soccer Complex this Friday against Springfield Lanphier and then will travel to Loveless Park in Carlinville on Wednesday, Oct. 11 for their first game in the Class 1A IHSA Regional playoffs.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.