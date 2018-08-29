BHS Tigers roll past Pleasant Hill Wolves 48-22

BHS Tiger Pascal Guilavogui gained 143 total yards, scored six touchdowns and had a 74- Yard TD run nullified by a holding penalty, kicked five PAT’s, all in the first half as Beardstown defeated Pleasant Hill 48-22 in their season opener.

Guilavogui scored on the Tigers’ second play from scrimmage on a 58 yard TD toss from QB Clint Cooper at the 8:06 mark in the first quarter. His PAT kick was good as the hometown lads broke out on top 7-0.

This was just the start of the "Pascal Show" as the O&B speedster added his second TD catch on a 26 yarder at 2:33 of the opening frame to make it 14-0 as he added the PAT kick. The Tiger defense led to the locals' third TD when Beardstown blocked a Wolves' punt. On the second play of the drive following the blocked punt, Guilavogui raced untouched 14 yards to paydirt making it 21- 0. The quarter ended with the locals on top by three touchdowns.