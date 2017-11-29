BHS Tigers must rely on quickness and defense

Eric Anderson begins his third year at the helm of the Beardstown Tigers, and he probably wonders what’s in the Beardstown water that we can’t grow some kids with size?

Anderson lost a lot when Makiel Ruiz and Jesus Nava graduated; both were the top scorers for the O&B. However Coach Anderson does have three starters return-ing in senior Ike Riddle, junior DJ McWilliams, and sophomore Pascal Guilavogui, all of which averaged around 10 points.

