BHS Tigers lasso Mendon Mustangs 48-8

The BHS Tigers overwhelmed Mendon Unity with a 22-0 first quarter blitz, putting 42 points on the scoreboard in the first half, resulting in a running clock for the third and fourth quarters that resulted in a 48-8 win to even their season record at 2-2.

The O&B amassed 433 rushing with 319 of those coming in the first half. The hometowners were led by Drake Wrobleski who had a huge night as he rambled for 146 yards on 8 attempts, and scored four touchdowns. Chad Grimm had 71 yards on 7 carries, and Pascal had 51 yards rushing on three runs and caught a TD pass for 29 yards.

