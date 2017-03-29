Home

BHS Tigers fall on hard times

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 10:56 casscounty2
Drop all three games
By: 
Don Chipman

    The BHS Tigers had a tough week in which they dropped all three games they played.
    They lost a 2-0 road tilt shutout to Canton while dropping another 2-0 verdict to the Gillespie Miners on a Rylee Bernot no-hitter, and lost a slugfest with Riverton by a 12-8 final verdict.
    With the three losses last week the O&B record stands a 1-5 overall.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Jurgens celebrates 90th

    Walter William Jurgens will celebrate his 90th birthday on April 7. He is the son of William Edward and Emma Clara Jurgens.

Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th
Hamm 70th anniversary
Wessel 50th anniversary
Taylor celebrates 95th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers