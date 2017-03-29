BHS Tigers fall on hard times

The BHS Tigers had a tough week in which they dropped all three games they played.

They lost a 2-0 road tilt shutout to Canton while dropping another 2-0 verdict to the Gillespie Miners on a Rylee Bernot no-hitter, and lost a slugfest with Riverton by a 12-8 final verdict.

With the three losses last week the O&B record stands a 1-5 overall.

