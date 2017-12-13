BHS Tigers fall to Bushnell/Prairie City
Wed, 12/13/2017 - 10:11 casscounty2
Area Boys Basketball
By:
Don Chipman
Area Boys Basketball
The BHS Tigers fell to
BPC 60-52 last Friday
night here at the Tiger
Den, with DJ McWilliams
leading the pack with 20,
followed by Pascal with
16. Top gun for the night
was B/P City’s Young who
toasted the locals with a
30-point outburst.
Triopia knocked off
archrival Routt in a 71-40
beat down of the Rockets.
Zach Thompson led the
Big Blue with 16, with
Camden Schmitz and Garrett
Snow both in double
digits with 10 a piece.
