BHS Tigers fall to Bushnell/Prairie City

Area Boys Basketball

The BHS Tigers fell to

BPC 60-52 last Friday

night here at the Tiger

Den, with DJ McWilliams

leading the pack with 20,

followed by Pascal with

16. Top gun for the night

was B/P City’s Young who

toasted the locals with a

30-point outburst.

Triopia knocked off

archrival Routt in a 71-40

beat down of the Rockets.

Zach Thompson led the

Big Blue with 16, with

Camden Schmitz and Garrett

Snow both in double

digits with 10 a piece.

