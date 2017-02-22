BHS Tigers fall 51-34 to Routt on Senior Night

Beardstown had a horrible night from behind the arc as they netted only 3-of-19 from three-point land, finishing the game shooting just 36.8% on 14-of-34. Routt’s Winters led all scorers with 26 points, while Jesus Nava paced the Tigers with 10.

The Tigers stayed in the ball game in the first half despite their poor shooting. They were down 11-8 after one period and were just two off the pace at 18-16 at the intermission, as neither team played well. R. Nunn led the Rockets with a pair of treys, while the hometowners countered with Pascal Guilavogui leading the O&B with five first half points including one triple.

