Home

BHS Tigers fall 51-34 to Routt on Senior Night

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 13:49 casscounty2
Hit only 3-of-19 from long range
By: 
Don Chipman

    Beardstown had a horrible night from behind the arc as they netted only 3-of-19 from three-point land, finishing the game shooting just 36.8% on 14-of-34. Routt’s Winters led all scorers with 26 points, while Jesus Nava paced the Tigers with 10.
    The Tigers stayed in the ball game in the first half despite their poor shooting. They were down 11-8 after one period and were just two off the pace at 18-16 at the intermission, as neither team played well. R. Nunn led the Rockets with a pair of treys, while the hometowners countered with Pascal Guilavogui leading the O&B with five first half points including one triple.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Wessel Anniversary

    Tony and Brenda (Ralston) Wessel of Frederick will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 26.

Roberts 95th birthday
Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th
Schone Anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers