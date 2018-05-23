BHS Tigers bow out of 2A regional play with 7-1 loss

The BHS Tigers bowed out of Class 2A regional play with a semi-final loss to Athens last Wednesday here at Ed Lewis Field. The hometown lads closed out the 2018 campaign with a 13-14 record.

Alex Wiltfong, the first of five Tigers to take the bump, lasted only two- thirds of an inning when he received a concussion by being hit by a throw from the outfield to the plate square on the right forehead. Lucus Unland (2.2), Garrett Brannan (1.2), and Drake Wrobleski (1.0) all saw action for the O&B.

Justin Tanner picked up the win for the Trojans going the distance, allowing six hits, one run, struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Clint Cooper led the Tigers' six-hit attack, going 2-for-3 while Bill Cramblitt had the lone Tiger RBI. Leading the Athens' eight-hit attack was Braydon Smith who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three ribbies.