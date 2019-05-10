BHS suffers heart-rending 1-0 loss to Routt Catholic

The BHS Tigers broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh on Ryan Orr’s RBI single, giving the hometowners a 5-4 walk-off win over Havana at Ed Lewis Field last Tuesday. The O&B took on New Berlin in a road tilt this Saturday losing 7-3, and were at home against Routt on Monday losing 1-0.

Triopia picked up a win last week over South Fulton 8-2. Shawn Bell carried the big stick for the Trojans going 4-for-4 with five RBIs.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.