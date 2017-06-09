BHS Soccer wins Williamsville Four Corners
Wed, 09/06/2017
Capture title for second successive year
By:
Don Chipman
The BHS Tigers participated in the Williamsville Four Corners Invitational this past week, posting a perfect 4-0 record to lay claim to the prestigious Four Corners Tournament for the second successive year.
In the past four years, the O&B has placed second, third, and brought home two first place trophies.
