BHS Soccer Team remains area powerhouse with continued winning ways

The BHS Soccer team put the “hurt” on North Mac’s Panthers as they scored another clean sheet in the books with an 8-0 whitewash.

Eduardo Munoz had his first career “Hat Trick” when the junior forward/ defender scored three goals for the hometown lads. Eeron Valdivia had 3 assists in the contest for the O&B.

With the win over North Mac the hometowners ran their season record to 7-3 overall.

