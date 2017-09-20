Home

BHS Soccer Team remains area powerhouse with continued winning ways

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 11:17 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The BHS Soccer team put the “hurt” on North Mac’s Panthers as they scored another clean sheet in the books with an 8-0 whitewash.
    Eduardo Munoz had his first career “Hat Trick” when the junior forward/  defender scored three goals for the hometown lads. Eeron Valdivia had 3 assists in the contest for the O&B.  
    With the win over North Mac the hometowners ran their season record to 7-3 overall.     

 

