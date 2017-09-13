Home

BHS Soccer rips Limestone in 6-0 whitewash

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 10:27 casscounty2
igers’ Ricardo Urquiza turns in a hat trick
Don Chipman

    After a letdown loss to P. Plains following their capture of the Four Corners Tournament, the BHS Tigers got back into the swing of things with a resounding 6-0 clean sheet against Peoria Limestone.
    The Tigers, eager to redeem themselves after the loss to the Cardinals of P. Plains, came out of the chute blazing and put a three-spot on the scoreboard in the first 40-minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission. The Tigers completely dominated the Rockets throughout the first half of action.

