Home

BHS Soccer register first win of 2017 season

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 09:40 casscounty2
Knock off Canton’s Little Giants
By: 
Don Chipman

    Last Thursday the BHS Soccer squad hosted the Little Giants from Canton on Beardstown Park Distrait Soccer Field and came asway with a 5-1 victory.
    The O&B came out aggressive from the get-go, giving an enthusiastic home crowd something to cheer about. BHS controlled the ball the majority of the contest and played a tough defense.
    The locals put just one goal on the board, but dominated the action, with the Canton goalkeeper saving shot after shot by the home town lads in the first half of action.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Wade Reunion

    The descendants of Owen and Cynthia Wade met at the Detroit Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20 for a potluck meal at noon.

Hendricker Family Reunion
Brown Family Reunion
Hendricker reunion
Brown family reunion
Buck cousin reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers