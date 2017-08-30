BHS Soccer register first win of 2017 season

Last Thursday the BHS Soccer squad hosted the Little Giants from Canton on Beardstown Park Distrait Soccer Field and came asway with a 5-1 victory.

The O&B came out aggressive from the get-go, giving an enthusiastic home crowd something to cheer about. BHS controlled the ball the majority of the contest and played a tough defense.

The locals put just one goal on the board, but dominated the action, with the Canton goalkeeper saving shot after shot by the home town lads in the first half of action.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.