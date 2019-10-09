Home

BHS Soccer Racks Up two wins this pasr week

Wed, 10/09/2019 - 10:52 Casscounty2
Down Jacksonville and Mt. Pulaski
By: 
Don Chipman

     The BHS Soccer team played a very competitive and exciting match last Wednesday against one of the most experienced soccer teams in the area in Jacksonville High School with the Tigers coming out on top with a 6-1 victory.

 

The BHS Soccer team played a very competitive and exciting match last Wednesday against one of the most experienced soccer teams in the area in Jacksonville High School with the Tigers coming out on top with a 6-1 victory.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    In 1972, Judith Vioret wrote a children’s book entitled, “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.” Alexander, probably not more than 7 or 8 years old, has “one of those day

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers