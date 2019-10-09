BHS Soccer Racks Up two wins this pasr week
Wed, 10/09/2019 - 10:52 Casscounty2
Down Jacksonville and Mt. Pulaski
By:
Don Chipman
The BHS Soccer team played a very competitive and exciting match last Wednesday against one of the most experienced soccer teams in the area in Jacksonville High School with the Tigers coming out on top with a 6-1 victory.
