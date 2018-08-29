BHS Soccer opens 2018 with a 9-0 whitewash of Canton

The BHS Tiger Soccer team opened their 2018 season by demolishing Canton in a road trip by a 9-0 final.

Enroute to the 9-0 white- wash of the Little Giants, Wilson Comacho and Yevin Ortiz scored a pair of “Hat Tricks” for the O&B.

BHS got off the bus with an aggressive attitude that carried over as BHS overwhelmed the hosts with a five goal onslaught in the first half.

The hometown lads controlled the ball the majority of the contest and played a very aggressive and tough defense.