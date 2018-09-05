Home

BHS Soccer finishes third at Williamsville Four Corners Tournament

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:19 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS Soccer team finished with a 2-2 record that gave them a third place finish in the Williamsville Four Corners Tournament. Their two losses were a 1-0 loss to North Mac, and one at the hands of the tourney champion Riverton (7-0) by a 2-0 final. The hometown lads avenged a sectional loss from last year to SH- Griffin 2-0 and a registered a 2-1 win over host Williamsville. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Headlines about medical studies may be more enthusiastic than accurate

“Lowering Your Blood Pressure Could Stave Off Dementia,” heralded the headline from Bloomberg, which was not alone in delivering the “good” news.

Jonah: Called and fleeing
The delight in finding a ‘Star’
Jesus in human form affirms the Father’s love

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers