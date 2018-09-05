BHS Soccer finishes third at Williamsville Four Corners Tournament

The BHS Soccer team finished with a 2-2 record that gave them a third place finish in the Williamsville Four Corners Tournament. Their two losses were a 1-0 loss to North Mac, and one at the hands of the tourney champion Riverton (7-0) by a 2-0 final. The hometown lads avenged a sectional loss from last year to SH- Griffin 2-0 and a registered a 2-1 win over host Williamsville. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>