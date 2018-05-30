BHS Oldtimers game proves to be successful

There was a good mixture of the young and the old who turned out over Memorial Day weekend to participate in the annual Oldtimers game held at Ed Lewis Field this past Saturday. The Oldtimers game is played with the participants paying a fee with the proceeds from the slow-pitch and the fast pitch games used for special projects to improve Ed Lewis Field and to benefit the BHS baseball program. The Oldtimers game has now produced over the $40,000 in funds,with this year’s monies earmarked to install an irrigation system for the playing field. Adam Jamison, former BHS baseball player has been the main cog in the establishment of the Oldtimers game along with several other BHS graduates.