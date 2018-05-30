Home

BHS Oldtimers game proves to be successful

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 15:55 Casscounty2
Both young and old participate
By: 
Don Chipman

There was a good mixture of the young and the old who turned out over Memorial Day weekend to participate in the annual Oldtimers game held at Ed Lewis Field this past Saturday. The Oldtimers game is played with the participants paying a fee with the proceeds from the slow-pitch and the fast pitch games used for special projects to improve Ed Lewis Field and to benefit the BHS baseball program. The Oldtimers game has now produced over the $40,000 in funds,with this year’s monies earmarked to install an irrigation system for the playing field. Adam Jamison, former BHS baseball player has been the main cog in the establishment of the Oldtimers game along with several other BHS graduates.

Lifestyle

Listen to your coach

Undoubtedly my favorite sport is baseball. I never could play it, but I’ve always loved to watch it. And unashamedly, I’m an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Let’s not forget the sacrifices
Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts
A mother’s greatest reward is God’s praise

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers