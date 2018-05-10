BHS Lady Tigers Soccer play to 0-0 tie with Springfield Southeast

The BHS Lady Tigers soccer team faced off with Springfield Southeast High School in a tough hard-fought battle that finished with a 0-0 tie with the Lady Lions.

The hometown ladies came out playing tough and were definitely the more aggressive and attacking team which allowed them to play most of the game in the Southeast end of the field.

Even though the O&B were the aggressors they could not put a ball in the net and went into the halftime tied at 0-0.