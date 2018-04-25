BHS Lady Soccer team plays before large crowd for Senior Night

The BHS Lady Tigers faced off with one of the better area soccer teams and came up on the short end of 5-0 loss to Pleasant Plains.

BHS held the Lady Cardinals to just one goal in the first half, but the talent came through in the second half as Plains put four scores on the board and won by the 5-0 final.

Coach Adam Hamilton said, "We got a lot of learning lessons from this one that we can use for our other upcoming matches."