Home

BHS Lady Soccer team goes 1-2-1 in the Pleasant Plains tournament

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 16:10 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The Lady Tiger Soccer Team ended the Pleasant Plains Tournament with an exciting penalty shootout win against Springfield Southeast High School to finish the tournament with a record of 1-2-1, and were very competitive in all games.

In the first game of the Pleasant Plains Tournament, the Beardstown Lady Tigers soccer team faced off Williamsville High School who has finished in the Final Four at state in the past. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

 

Lifestyle

A God for all the seasons

Concerning the weather in Illinois, I’ve heard it said, “If you don’t like the weather today, don’t fret! It will be different tomorrow!”

Agape can conquer all
Spring cleaning is finally underway
Living with hope in Christ

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers