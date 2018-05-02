BHS Lady Soccer team goes 1-2-1 in the Pleasant Plains tournament

The Lady Tiger Soccer Team ended the Pleasant Plains Tournament with an exciting penalty shootout win against Springfield Southeast High School to finish the tournament with a record of 1-2-1, and were very competitive in all games.

In the first game of the Pleasant Plains Tournament, the Beardstown Lady Tigers soccer team faced off Williamsville High School who has finished in the Final Four at state in the past.