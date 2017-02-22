BHS honors 1987 Tigers 4th in state basketball squad

A large crowd was on hand at the Tiger Den last Friday night where they enjoyed a Chili Supper and Chili cook-off, with the BHS band and Dance team performing at halftime and a special introduction of the 1987 BHS Tiger basketball squad that finished 4th in the state in Class A.

Don Chipman, “The Voice of the Tigers” back in the day, was on hand to announce the introduction of the returning members of the 1987 squad just as he had back in 1987 with the team’s theme song sung by Starship, “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now,” playing in the background.

The crowd gave a warm welcome to those who returned during the halftime celebration of the varsity basketball game. The night may have been somewhat dampened when the hometowners lost on Senior Night to Jacksonville Routt. But as they say, “A good time was had by all.”

