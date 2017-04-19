BHS Girls Soccer Results

The Beardstown Lady Tigers Soccer Team battled the Lady Bombers of Macomb to a 0-0 tie last Thursday.

It was a game that both teams had several chances to put a ball in the net, but great defense by both goalies who had great efforts.

The O&B got a great effort from Evelyn Quemma who replaced starting goalie Lupita Garcia (ankle sprain), made a great stop on a leap at the net, and came out of the net to smother many other opportunities by the Lady Bombers.

