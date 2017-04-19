Home

BHS Girls Soccer Results

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 14:51 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The Beardstown Lady Tigers Soccer Team battled the Lady Bombers of Macomb to a 0-0 tie last Thursday.
    It was a game that both teams had several chances to put a ball in the net, but great defense by both goalies who had great efforts.
    The O&B got a great effort from Evelyn Quemma who replaced starting goalie Lupita Garcia (ankle sprain), made a great stop on a leap at the net, and came out of the net to smother many other opportunities by the Lady Bombers.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Schlueter 95th birthday

    Norma Jean Schlueter will celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday, April 5.

Jurgens celebrates 90th
Peacock 50th anniversary
Lewis celebrates 90th
Hamm 70th anniversary
Wessel 50th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers