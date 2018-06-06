BHS Girls Soccer holds annual banquet

The Lady Tigers annual Soccer Banquet was held last Thursday in the BHS High School Commons.

It was an excellent night to honor the BHS girls’ soccer players for a season well-played.

Head Coach Adam Hamilton recapped the 2018 season and the many highlights throughout the season. As a team, the Lady Tigers did a great job defensively, earning them six clean sheets on the season.

The girls had a lot of exciting close soccer matches with some of the best girls’ soccer teams in the area. One of their best wins came when they beat Springfield Lutheran in a penalty shootout.

The Lady Tigers had a great season but unfortunately had a tough draw in the regional pairings, coming up against the eventual state champions in QND. The Lady Tigers played QND giving the Lady Raiders their toughest game until QND reached the state semi finals.