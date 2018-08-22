BHS girls should be in line for another 20-plus win season

The BHS Lady Tigers have new coach in 2018, as long time veteran Chad Harrison (21 years) has turned the reigns over to first year head coach Emily Riddle. The Lady Tigers are coming off a 20- win season in 2017 and return a solid nucleus for the 2018 season.

Coach Harrison did not leave the cupboard bare for Riddle although the Lady Tigers did lose five seniors to graduation including outside hitters Savannah Price and high-flying offensive and blocker whiz Olivia Dour, starting Libero Paige Sommers, right side hitter Akouvi Bedzra, and defensive specialist Beth Warden.

Back to help comfort Coach Riddle in her initial year are outside hitter Alyssa Dour, setter Hillary McGill, who can play all over the place, plus outside hitters, Racquel Rawlins, and Elizabeth Garcia. Also returning are defensive specialist Tessa Orr, right side hitters Ellie White,andEmilyLyles. Moving up from the sophomore ranks are Shayna Price, and Micah Carlock who give Coach Riddle very a solid and experienced contingent for the 2018 season. "I love Carlock's aggressiveness, and I have three freshmen who may crack the varsity squad in Hayley Sloan, Rachael Hager, and Ferin Carlock. They will be a force for us for years to come," stated Riddle.