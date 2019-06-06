The Bears are truly Monsters of the Midway

The Decatur Staley’s football team went to Chi-Town when owner George Halas moved them after talking A. D. Staley in granting them the necessary money.

Halas was one of the founders of the NFL and bought the Bear franchise for $100 and as they say, “the rest is history.” The Bears have been a storied NFL brand name since 1922.

