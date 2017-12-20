Beardstown Youth Basketball League

In Rising Stars Division

action on Wednesday

night, the Grey Wolverines

turned a 4 to 4 1st quarter

tie into a 24 to 10 victory

over the Yellow Wasps

with a ten to zero second

quarter run. Carter Ross

and Kale Reich each had

10 while Max Robertson

added four points for the

winning Wolverines. For

the Wasps, Gavin Hopkins

had six points and Dalton

Epping tacked on four.

