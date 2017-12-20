Beardstown Youth Basketball League

Home

Wed, 12/20/2017 - 09:49 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

In Rising Stars Division
action on Wednesday
night, the Grey Wolverines
turned a 4 to 4 1st quarter
tie into a 24 to 10 victory
over the Yellow Wasps
with a ten to zero second
quarter run. Carter Ross
and Kale Reich each had
10 while Max Robertson
added four points for the
winning Wolverines. For
the Wasps, Gavin Hopkins
had six points and Dalton
Epping tacked on four.

