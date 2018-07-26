Home

Beardstown tops River Forest by 9-5 count Tuesday night

Thu, 07/26/2018 - 16:54 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The Beardstown 9/10 Girls All- Stars are the 2018 Illinois Little League State Champions.

Shelby Goodrich, the winning hurler, had a tremendous tournament as she went a perfect 4-0 at South Holland.

Goodrich gave up five runs on only four hits, walked two and struck out nine. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

