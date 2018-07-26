Beardstown tops River Forest by 9-5 count Tuesday night

The Beardstown 9/10 Girls All- Stars are the 2018 Illinois Little League State Champions.

Shelby Goodrich, the winning hurler, had a tremendous tournament as she went a perfect 4-0 at South Holland.

Goodrich gave up five runs on only four hits, walked two and struck out nine.