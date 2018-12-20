Beardstown Special Olympic teams go 5-1 in Chatham Shoot-out

The Beardstown Black Attack won both of their contests. In game one they won a lopsided contest with their biggest rival, Rushville Jr. Rockets, 52-8. Leading scorers for the locals were Ryan Peacock and Jenny Thurman with 12 points each. Robbie Parrott added 10.

In their second outing, they came out on top of the Springfield Blue Diamonds with a final verdict of 52-17. Leading scorer was Ryan Peacock with a huge game where he scored 50 points.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.